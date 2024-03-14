IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deliberations begin in James Crumbley trial 
March 14, 202402:15
Deliberations begin in James Crumbley trial 

02:15

Deliberations are underway in the James Crumbley trial on whether to convict him of involuntary manslaughter. NBC News' Adrienne Broaddus explains the gravity of this landmark trial and how he could be the first father to be held criminally responsible in a school shooting committed by their own child. March 14, 2024

