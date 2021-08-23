IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer's Covid vaccine

Delta variant spread pushes companies to delay returning to the office

As the delta variant continues to spread across the country, many companies have been forced to delay returning to the office, with some experts saying working from home may be here to stay. Professor at Harvard Business School and author of ‘Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from anywhere,” Tsedal Neeley, joins News NOW to discuss when and if employers might want to return to in person working and whether remote work has boosted productivity. Aug. 23, 2021

