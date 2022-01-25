Demand for Covid antiviral pills far outweighs supply
06:38
As Covid-19 infections surge in parts of the country, healthcare workers are battling rising cases with new tools and treatments, including antiviral pills that President Biden touted in his news conference last week. NBC News’ Ellison Barber breaks down how many of these pills the U.S. has stockpiled and how they are being distributed around the country.Jan. 25, 2022
