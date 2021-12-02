IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world 04:08 Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman 01:57 Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade 01:51 Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race 04:08 Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old 02:32 How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years 02:27 What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade? 04:17 Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms 03:00 Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S. 03:48 First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S. 03:39 Christian TV network CEO Marcus Lamb dies of Covid 03:53 Off-duty officer reunites with rescued Waukesha parade victim 02:35 Alleged fake rideshare driver accused of sexual assaults 04:09 Alec Baldwin speaks out on 'Rust' shooting 02:42 Demonstrators gather outside Supreme Court as justices hear challenge to Roe V. Wade 00:58 'It's beautiful!': Crowds gather ahead of Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting 01:30 Michigan school shooting suspect charged as sheriff provides new details on investigation 04:58 'We are prepared': San Francisco health official responds to omicron variant found in California 01:43 Broadcaster and vaccine opponent Marcus Lamb dies after contracting Covid 00:15 Significance of Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe V. Wade 03:23 Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race 04:08
Well-known Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said she is running for governor, which would likely pit her against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp again. NBC News Mark Murray speaks about Abrams' bid and the current political climate in Georgia.
Dec. 2, 2021 Read More Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world 04:08 Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman 01:57 Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade 01:51 Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race 04:08 Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old 02:32 How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years 02:27