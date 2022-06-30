IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

    08:02

  • McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

    06:35

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden

    02:33

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

    00:24

  • New Zealand designates Proud Boys as terrorist group

    00:17

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

    03:13

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    04:54

  • Israel set for fifth election in less than four years after vote to dissolve parliament

    03:40

  • How climate change is causing a mustard and sriracha shortage

    03:39

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

    05:19

  • Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?

    04:45

  • Biden faces growing domestic issues as European trip wraps up

    03:41

  • NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon

    05:59

  • Celebrating 15 years of Apple's iPhone

    02:51

  • FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

    02:18

  • Bison gores Yellowstone National Park visitor

    02:01

  • Attorney claims Connecticut man was paralyzed in police custody 

    03:55

  • Missouri train crash survivors say they're 'lucky to be alive'

    01:10

NBC News NOW

Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

06:37

Concerns on declining Latino support are escalating for Texas Democrats, after Republican Mayra Flores flipped a seat on what they once considered a reliably blue area. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez points out how Democrats need to communicate with Latino communities in Texas.June 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He can’t help himself’: Republicans worry Trump’s instincts may hurt GOP in November

    08:02

  • McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

    06:35

  • 'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Chuck: Abortion issue appears to give Democrats ‘a bounce’ but not Biden

    02:33

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

    00:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All