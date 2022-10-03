Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows

Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session05:17
Trial for Oath Keepers’ leader, members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot to begin05:03
- Now Playing
Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows03:20
- UP NEXT
Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response03:30
Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise05:58
Looking back at the last 24 hours as Florida begins to rebuild after Hurricane Ian02:18
Biden administration vows to fund Florida’s cleanup cost04:43
Supreme Court to start new term amid lowest ever approval rating03:44
South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall as category 1 storm02:59
Team Rubicon ‘helping people on their worst day’ following Hurricane Ian03:05
Where does Hurricane Ian rank on the ‘Waffle House index’?03:48
Crews to start working to restore power ‘as soon as it’s safe,’ Florida Power and Light says03:11
At least three Cuban migrants rescued after boat sinks during Hurricane Ian02:42
Hurricane Ian ‘seemed like it was never going to end’ after making landfall in Florida03:31
Biden approves disaster declaration for Florida03:49
Ian downgraded to tropical storm after bringing devastating floods to Florida04:47
Officials warn of Ian's 'life-threatening' storm-surge, advise Floridians to seek higher ground02:07
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida as Category 4 storm04:09
‘No excuse’ to be in an evacuation zone as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida mayor says04:57
Florida official shares tips for residents sheltering in place01:57
Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session05:17
Trial for Oath Keepers’ leader, members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot to begin05:03
- Now Playing
Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows03:20
- UP NEXT
Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response03:30
Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise05:58
Looking back at the last 24 hours as Florida begins to rebuild after Hurricane Ian02:18
Play All