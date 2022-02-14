Democrats pitch themselves to voters as defenders of American elections
02:39
NBC News' Jane Timm reports on why Democratic candidates are positioning themselves as defenders of U.S. election and democracy itself, and whether there is data that shows voters how voters are responding.Feb. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Democrats pitch themselves to voters as defenders of American elections
02:39
UP NEXT
LeBron james passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in total scoring
00:21
Why patients may suffer from long-term heart complications after Covid
03:03
Businesses create divorce, gift registries to help people start single life
03:41
Black, queer designer breaks boundaries in fashion world
04:20
U.S. halts Mexican avocado imports after American safety inspector threatened