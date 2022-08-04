IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden signs executive order to protect women traveling for abortion access

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Democrats’ 'RAP' Act aims to prevent use of lyrics as evidence against artists

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect as CPAC gets underway in Dallas

    04:31

  • China starts live-fire military drills near Taiwan after Pelosi’s controversial visit

    03:00

  • Dangerous heat threatens to slow down rescue efforts after eastern Kentucky floods

    04:33

  • Rusty Bowers loses to Trump-backed opponent in Arizona state Senate race

    01:26

  • Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters wins Arizona Senate GOP nomination

    05:11

  • Kansans uphold state’s abortion rights in ‘against the odds’ vote

    04:04

  • Fortune announces world’s top-earning companies for 2022

    02:40

  • Biden administration sues Idaho over state’s near total abortion ban

    04:03

  • Senate passes PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

    03:30

  • How climate-conscious consumers can make a difference

    03:23

  • Robotics company helps New York seniors combat loneliness

    03:50

  • Senate Democrats prepare to vote on key legislation ahead of August recess

    03:28

  • How Trump’s endorsements could impact key primary elections in Arizona, Missouri

    04:24

  • Flood alerts in effect in Kentucky as rainfall continues after deadly floods

    05:01

  • New York issues state of emergency over monkeypox spread

    03:10

  • Trump, Pence-backed candidates to face off in Arizona’s GOP governor primary

    03:34

  • First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

    01:48

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter faces 15-year-sentence after ‘domestic terrorism’ conviction

    03:59

NBC News NOW

Democrats’ 'RAP' Act aims to prevent use of lyrics as evidence against artists

04:32

Democrats in the House have introduced the Restoring Artistic Protections Act, a new piece of legislation that would bar the use of song lyrics as evidence in criminal cases, which the bill says disproportionality impacts Black and Brown artists. The bill’s co-sponsor Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., joins News NOW to share whether there’s a difference between how juries interpret varying genres of music and why giving lyrics legal protection is so important.   Aug. 4, 2022

  • Biden signs executive order to protect women traveling for abortion access

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Democrats’ 'RAP' Act aims to prevent use of lyrics as evidence against artists

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect as CPAC gets underway in Dallas

    04:31

  • China starts live-fire military drills near Taiwan after Pelosi’s controversial visit

    03:00

  • Dangerous heat threatens to slow down rescue efforts after eastern Kentucky floods

    04:33

  • Rusty Bowers loses to Trump-backed opponent in Arizona state Senate race

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All