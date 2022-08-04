Democrats’ 'RAP' Act aims to prevent use of lyrics as evidence against artists

Democrats in the House have introduced the Restoring Artistic Protections Act, a new piece of legislation that would bar the use of song lyrics as evidence in criminal cases, which the bill says disproportionality impacts Black and Brown artists. The bill’s co-sponsor Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., joins News NOW to share whether there’s a difference between how juries interpret varying genres of music and why giving lyrics legal protection is so important. Aug. 4, 2022