Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms
01:34
Democrats think President Joe Biden’s comments on Ukraine were strong during his State of the Union address. But some expressed wanting to hear more about the battle for democracy. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains how Biden’s speech was a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of the midterms. March 2, 2022
