  • Watch Biden's State of the Union address in three minutes

    03:01

  • Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’

    01:02

  • Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 

    00:36

  • Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’

    05:46

  • Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine

    02:14

  • Watch Biden’s full 2022 State of the Union address

    01:02:49

  • Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives GOP response

    14:15
    Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms

    01:34
    Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’

    02:24

  • Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

    01:29

  • Biden: 'Let's end cancer as we know it'

    01:45

  • Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’

    01:02

  • 'Fund the police': Biden discusses efforts to address crime prevention

    02:17

  • Biden: 'Cut the cost of prescription drugs' 

    02:23

  • Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine

    05:45

  • 'Watchdogs are back': Biden announces Justice Department will add prosecutor for pandemic fraud

    00:57

  • Biden details ‘infrastructure decade’ that will create ‘millions’ of American jobs

    04:11

  • Biden: Addressing inflation is 'top priority'

    02:29

  • Biden announces closure of American airspace to Russian flights

    02:58

  • Biden praises 'fearlessness' of Ukrainians amid Russian invasion during State of the Union

    10:50

Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms

01:34

Democrats think President Joe Biden’s comments on Ukraine were strong during his State of the Union address. But some expressed wanting to hear more about the battle for democracy. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains how Biden’s speech was a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of the midterms. March 2, 2022

