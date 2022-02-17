IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge orders Trump and children to answer questions under oath about business practices

NBC News NOW

Democrats tell Biden it's time for changes at White House

02:24

Democrats on Capitol Hill warn President Biden that it's time to make some changes in the White House or he might risk losing ground on his agenda and with his party in the upcoming election. NBC News' Jonathan Allen reports.Feb. 17, 2022

