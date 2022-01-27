IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Denver nonprofit turns guns into garden tools 04:54
UP NEXT
San Jose city council approves ordinance requiring liability insurance for gun owners 03:37 National dollar stores put small market mom and pop shops out of business 04:26 Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike 04:34 Sacramento EMTs reaching 'boiling point' with staff shortages amid omicron surge 04:24 How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public 03:40 Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court? 04:25 How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement? 03:14 New study offers clues into who could get 'long Covid' 01:45 Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation 02:49 Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches 04:09 Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition 04:25 Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak 04:40 Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 03:50 6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier 02:06 Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional 03:49 Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access 04:48 How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks 01:31 First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase 04:53 Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights 05:40 Denver nonprofit turns guns into garden tools 04:54
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has tracked a surge in violent crimes directly related to the rise of gun sales in the U.S. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how one nonprofit in Denver has come up with a creative solution to get guns off the street.
Jan. 27, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Denver nonprofit turns guns into garden tools 04:54
UP NEXT
San Jose city council approves ordinance requiring liability insurance for gun owners 03:37 National dollar stores put small market mom and pop shops out of business 04:26 Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike 04:34 Sacramento EMTs reaching 'boiling point' with staff shortages amid omicron surge 04:24 How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public 03:40