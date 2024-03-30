IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Department of Homeland security working to stop illegal gun flow into Haiti
March 30, 202404:52

  • Florida hotel shootout captured on camera

    02:36

  • Georgia lawmakers tighten immigration laws after student’s death

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    Department of Homeland security working to stop illegal gun flow into Haiti

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    25-year-old becomes first to circumnavigate the globe in electric car

    02:46

  • New dashcam video shows moments in deadly bus crash in Texas

    02:15

  • How Maine newspapers found a lifeline after being sold to nonprofit

    03:24

  • Washington state town outraged by false alarms from emergency dam system

    02:50

  • Baltimore bridge collapse highlights risks Latino labor force faces

    03:17

  • Multiple NYC women speak out on TikTok saying they were punched on streets

    03:07

  • Life inside a Haitian orphanage

    04:04

  • Baltimore city council president speaks on salvage operation at bridge

    04:08

  • Paris prepares security operation for 2024 Olympics

    04:49

  • At least four dead in stabbing rampage in Rockford, Illinois

    02:37

  • Baltimore community shaken after bridge collapse leaves 6 missing

    05:12

  • More than 300 women accuse Chicago doctor of sexual abuse

    05:37

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his vice president pick

    03:23

  • Maryland Gov. Moore says he spoke with families of workers impacted by collapse

    04:53

  • Researchers working to reduce endometriosis diagnosis time

    04:47

  • Powerful storm slams Midwest with heavy rain and snow

    01:23

  • Argentinians push back against president's remarks on the Dirty War

    03:56

NBC News NOW

Department of Homeland security working to stop illegal gun flow into Haiti

04:52

A U.N. report last year found most of the guns used by gangs in Haiti have been smuggled illegally from the U.S. NBC’s Guad Venegas got an exclusive look inside the Department of Homeland Security operation that’s working to stop the flow of those weapons.March 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Florida hotel shootout captured on camera

    02:36

  • Georgia lawmakers tighten immigration laws after student’s death

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    Department of Homeland security working to stop illegal gun flow into Haiti

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    25-year-old becomes first to circumnavigate the globe in electric car

    02:46

  • New dashcam video shows moments in deadly bus crash in Texas

    02:15

  • How Maine newspapers found a lifeline after being sold to nonprofit

    03:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All