Department of Justice sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps
02:52
Share this -
copied
The Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas over its plan to redraw Congressional districts in the state, a move that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says unfairly discriminates against minority voters. MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor, Cynthia Alksne, joins News NOW to discuss what the DOJ is arguing and how Texas state officials are responding to the lawsuit. Dec. 7, 2021
Brene Brown shares insights from new project
09:31
New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'
06:43
Dancing Grannies make inspiring parade return
02:47
Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas
03:27
Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial
02:47
Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call