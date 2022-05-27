IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Depp’s attorney: Heard ‘came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life’

02:14

In closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, Depp’s attorney told the jury that Heard’s testimony “would be a performance, the role of her lifetime,” adding that the “Aquaman” actor “spun a story of shocking, overwhelming brutal abuse” for jurors.May 27, 2022

