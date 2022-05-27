Depp’s attorney: Heard ‘came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life’

In closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, Depp’s attorney told the jury that Heard’s testimony “would be a performance, the role of her lifetime,” adding that the “Aquaman” actor “spun a story of shocking, overwhelming brutal abuse” for jurors.May 27, 2022