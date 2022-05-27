IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed ‘isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,’ attorney says

    04:57

  • Heard attorney: Depp ‘cannot and will not take responsibility for his own actions’

    01:58
    Depp’s attorney: Heard’s claims of abuse are ‘me too, without any me too’

    04:26
    Depp’s attorney: Heard ‘came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life’

    02:14

  • Amber Heard ‘set up’ Johnny Depp with false report of abuse, attorney says

    04:21

  • Texas students express frustrations about school shootings after Uvalde

    03:33

  • What to expect from closing arguments in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:29

  • What to expect if you’re traveling for Memorial Day weekend

    02:47

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Donbas

    03:46

  • Parents question officers’ response to Uvalde school shooting

    06:53

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:24

  • Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    03:11

  • Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:02

  • Russian forces close in on two Ukrainian cities in the east

    02:01

  • De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico

    04:05

  • A prayer for the community of Uvalde

    01:53

  • Battlefield Space

    25:18

  • Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

    02:34

  • Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

    01:57

  • Book recommendations with NBC News’ Ali Vitali

    03:20

NBC News NOW

Depp’s attorney: Heard’s claims of abuse are ‘me too, without any me too’

04:26

Johnny Depp’s attorney, Ben Chew, told the jury during closing arguments in the actor’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that her claims of abuse have been the only accusations against Depp, referring them as “me too, without any me too.”May 27, 2022

