NBC News NOW

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

03:10

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s federal civil rights. Chauvin’s federal sentence will run concurrently with the 22.5-year state sentence he is already serving after he was convicted of second and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.  NBC News' Ron Allen reports. July 7, 2022

