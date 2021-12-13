Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights
01:11
Share this -
copied
According to a court notice, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin plans to change his not guilty plea on federal charges that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights. Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd in June and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. Dec. 13, 2021
Now Playing
Derek Chauvin will change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights
01:11
UP NEXT
Kim Kardashian announces she passed California 'baby bar' exam
00:14
Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing
00:10
Kentucky man describes saving neighbor trapped in tornado debris
04:35
Kentucky governor expects death toll will ‘continue to grow’ in wake of tornado
03:04
How Albania is helping refugees after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan