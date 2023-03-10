IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

DeSantis heads to battleground Iowa as part of his book tour

04:39

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is traveling to Iowa as a stop on his book tour, but it could also give the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate an opportunity to interact with voters in the Hawkeye state. NBC News’ Dasha Burns explains what to expect from DeSantis’ stop in Iowa. March 10, 2023

