NBC News NOW

DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign with Iowa rally

04:55

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold his first official 2024 campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, which also kicks off a tour of New Hampshire and South Carolina. NBC News’ Dasha Burns looks at how DeSantis is making his case against President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and why the first few stops early in the campaign are consequential.May 30, 2023

