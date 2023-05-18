IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fire engulfs construction site in Charlotte

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis poised to launch 2024 presidential bid by the end of May

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Missouri student suspended for recording teacher using racial slur

    03:05

  • Appeals court hears arguments in abortion pill case

    02:21

  • Study finds more people suffering from chronic pain than other common conditions

    02:29

  • The cost of internet could rise for low-income Americans

    02:52

  • Penguin Random House and parents sue Florida school district over book bans

    02:43

  • Law enforcement responds to Prince Harry and Meghan paparazzi incident

    03:04

  • DeSantis sending Florida law enforcement to Texas border

    03:10

  • Illinois girl missing for 6 years found alive in North Carolina

    02:20

  • OpenAI CEO testifies at Senate hearing on AI regulation

    02:28

  • Alabama abortion law could halt Space Command move

    02:41

  • Suspect in attack on Connolly's district office refuses to appear for arraignment

    02:47

  • Man with baseball bat attacks staff of Rep. Gerry Connolly at Virginia office

    00:58

  • The importance of CPR during cardiac arrest, learned by this mother and daughter

    04:39

  • NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino will take over as Twitter CEO

    02:10

  • Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children

    02:52

  • Marine veteran arraigned on manslaughter charge for NYC subway death

    04:33

  • Biden administration announces new standards on power plant emissions

    02:30

  • FDA ends ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men

    00:37

NBC News NOW

DeSantis poised to launch 2024 presidential bid by the end of May

00:54

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis intends to file paperwork to formally enter the 2024 presidential race next week. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports.May 18, 2023

  • Fire engulfs construction site in Charlotte

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis poised to launch 2024 presidential bid by the end of May

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Missouri student suspended for recording teacher using racial slur

    03:05

  • Appeals court hears arguments in abortion pill case

    02:21

  • Study finds more people suffering from chronic pain than other common conditions

    02:29

  • The cost of internet could rise for low-income Americans

    02:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All