Morning Rundown: Trump benefits from fierce fight for second in Iowa, schools close as subzero temps hit most of U.S., and North Korea abandons goal to unify with South

  • Iran carries out missile attack in Iraq targeting alleged Israeli ‘spy headquarters’

    04:37
    DeSantis projected as runner-up to Trump in Iowa caucuses

    05:43
    Filmmaker Rudy Valdez speaks about his diverse storytelling perspectives

    04:24

  • Congress to vote on short-term spending deal to keep government open

    03:41

  • Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case

    03:07

  • 'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas

    05:36

  • Survivor from 'Miracle on the Hudson' recounts her experience

    04:07

  • Actor Austin Scott discusses his role in '& Juliet' and work on stage

    05:35

  • Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm

    02:43

  • Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather

    03:57

  • Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

    04:17

  • House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress

    02:45

  • New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race

    04:08

  • Covid and flu cases increasing across the country

    02:32

  • U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December

    04:34

  • Northeast could see first significant snow of the year

    03:47

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55

  • Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

    02:15

NBC News NOW

DeSantis projected as runner-up to Trump in Iowa caucuses

05:43

Former President Donald Trump is projected by NBC News to win the Iowa caucuses with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second place. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard and Jonathan Allen report on how the Iowa results will affect the rest of the primaries.Jan. 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

