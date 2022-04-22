IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

DeSantis signs bill ending Disney’s self-governing status in Florida

03:31

Florida Governor DeSantis signed a bill into law ending the Walt Disney Co.’s self-governing status in the area around Walt Disney World in Orlando. The move is widely seen as retaliation against the company for criticizing a new education law signed by the Republican governor.April 22, 2022

