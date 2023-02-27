DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney World's self-governing status

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A new Florida bill will dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, stripping Disney World of its longtime self-governing status in Florida. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports on how the bill came about after former Disney executive Bob Chapek spoke out against Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to restrict schools from teaching sexuality and gender. Feb. 27, 2023

