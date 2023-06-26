DeSantis visits Texas border ahead of immigration policy proposals

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Texas border over the weekend as he prepares to roll out new immigration policy proposals. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the DeSantis campaign’s shift to criticize the shortcomings of the Biden administration’s immigration policy.June 26, 2023

