IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Despite $35 insulin price cap, pricing pressure continues

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee to cut federal dollars to treat HIV

    01:51

  • Hoda and Jenna find a calm oasis at the center of New York City

    10:07

  • Khaliah Ali on finding ‘peace’ after struggling with obesity

    05:30

  • Meet the NFL team responding to emergencies on the field

    04:25

  • Is office cake as harmful as passive smoking?

    01:56

  • How sharing kindness helps ease anxiety and depression

    06:01

  • Small moves that can make a big impact on your health and fitness

    04:20

  • What to do right away if you lose power this winter

    04:59

  • Research finds more movement can undo damage of sitting

    02:01

  • Friends reconnect after 4 decades through Start TODAY Facebook group

    05:40

  • Tools and tech to take your workout to the next level

    07:41

  • These 5 foods can help boost your mood

    03:50

  • Experts reveal 5 things they would never do in their field

    07:34

  • What do your dreams mean?

    05:27

  • Here are the winners of Women’s Health’s 2023 Fitness Awards

    05:06

  • What is 'Soulbriety'? Author talks finding happiness through healing

    04:04

  • What to prioritize to improve your health in 2023

    04:02

  • Everything you need to know about a new Covid strain spreading across U.S.

    03:24

  • Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss

    02:13

NBC News NOW

Despite $35 insulin price cap, pricing pressure continues

04:18

Researchers claim about 16% of diabetics across the U.S. skip insulin doses due to the high costs of the medication. As Democratic legislators celebrate a recent cap put on the price of insulin, NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah reports on why many critics say that cap doesn't help enough people. Jan. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Despite $35 insulin price cap, pricing pressure continues

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee to cut federal dollars to treat HIV

    01:51

  • Hoda and Jenna find a calm oasis at the center of New York City

    10:07

  • Khaliah Ali on finding ‘peace’ after struggling with obesity

    05:30

  • Meet the NFL team responding to emergencies on the field

    04:25

  • Is office cake as harmful as passive smoking?

    01:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All