    Despite historical setbacks, Black female farmers are trying to make a comeback

NBC News NOW

Despite historical setbacks, Black female farmers are trying to make a comeback

Black farmer have historically had trouble obtaining loans and make less money than their white counterparts, but there is a growing number of Black women purchasing land and starting their own farms. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin shares the story of one North Carolina farmer who made the transition and is trying to increase land ownership among a new generation.July 19, 2022

    Despite historical setbacks, Black female farmers are trying to make a comeback

