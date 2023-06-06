IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Destroyed dam in Ukraine triggers possible environmental crisis

Destroyed dam in Ukraine triggers possible environmental crisis

A critical dam and hydro-electric power plant in the Russian-controlled region of Kherson in southern Ukraine was destroyed in an overnight explosion, putting tens of thousands of people at risk of flooding. NBC News’ Molly Hunter breaks down what both sides are saying about the explosion and how the catastrophe could have major environmental impacts.June 6, 2023

