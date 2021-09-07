Ambitious Covid safety protocols launched in Detroit, Michigan, as schools reopen
05:26
Share this -
copied
As schools return to in-person learning causing a spike in Covid-19 cases among children across the country, Detroit, Michigan, is rolling out an ambitious safety plan that includes weekly tests for all 40,000 students and faculty as well as making masks mandatory in the classroom. NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla breaks down how the plan is expected to work and how parents are reacting. Sept. 7, 2021