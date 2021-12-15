DHS fears critical flaw in software program could lead to widespread hacks
A critical flaw in a software program could affect millions of users and companies. The flaw is in Log4j widely used to analyze the data of users. Big companies like Apple, Twitter, Amazon Tencent use the free software. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains the dangerous breach. Dec. 15, 2021
