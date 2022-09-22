IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lavrov walks out of U.N. meeting as West confronts Russia over war in Ukraine

  • Families without flood insurance struggle to rebuild homes

    Diabetes drug Ozempic facing shortages after being used for weight loss

    House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers

  • Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases

  • Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner says he's selling teams after alleged workplace misconduct

  • Beyond Meat COO suspended for allegedly biting man's nose

  • FDA warns people not to eat NyQuil chicken

  • Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis

  • Human composting offers green alternative to burial and cremation

  • Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, sentenced to 18 months in prison

  • Baltimore judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction

  • 'FatFire' movement encourages people to acquire wealth and retire early

  • R. Kelly found guilty on six counts of child pornography

  • Why is Alex Jones on trial again?

  • Whitewater investigator Ken Starr dies at 76

  • Federal prosecutors look to unseal more of Trump search affidavit

  • Federal judge hands down verdicts in trial of three Jan 6. defendants

  • Biden announces next steps in 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative to prevent deaths from disease

  • Ukrainians find 'new normal' after six months of war

Diabetes drug Ozempic facing shortages after being used for weight loss

FDA-approved prescription Ozempic, which is meant to treat people with diabetes, is now being prescribed off-label for weight loss. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on how social media is contributing to the shortage of the drug for those who really need it. Sept. 22, 2022

