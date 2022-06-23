IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

05:25

With the fifth public hearing into the January 6th Capitol riot set to get underway this afternoon, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down whether former President Trump’s alleged pressure on Justice Department officials violated criminal law and whether the House committee’s investigation overlaps with the investigation being led by the DOJ. June 23, 2022

