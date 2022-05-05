IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sells for over $9 million 

02:30

Sotheby’s announced that soccer legend Diego Maradona’s jersey was bought for $9.28 million during an online auction. The jersey was from the 1986 World Cup match between Argentina and England where Maradona scored the “Hand of God” goal, one of the most debated moments in sports history. May 5, 2022

