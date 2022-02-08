Digital therapy aims to help teens fight depression
Many Americans have been battling mental health throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but doctors are hoping a new tool can help struggling teens through their smartphones. Chief Science Officer at Limbix, Dr. Jessica Lake, joins News NOW to explain how her company’s digital therapy aims to help teens that are fighting depression. Feb. 8, 2022
