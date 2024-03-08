IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Digitizing our oldest documents for Library of Congress
Digitizing our oldest documents for Library of Congress

Thousands of people are spending hours transcribing millions of pages from the Library of Congress. NBC's Gary Grumbach spoke with some of the volunteers who are digitizing and preserving the works of many historical American figures from Teddy Roosevelt's private thoughts to Susan B. Anthony's letters to friends. March 8, 2024

