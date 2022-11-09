IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Disabled voters fight for voting rights in Wisconsin

03:29

The way people are physically casting their ballots is changing as roughly 65 million Americans voted by mail in the 2020 general election. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster reports on how a group of disabled voters in Wisconsin is suing the state for limiting their mail-in voter access. Nov. 9, 2022

