Disease experts predict a small rise in Covid-19 cases this summer
May 22, 2024

Disease experts predict a small rise in Covid-19 cases this summer

Disease experts are predicting an increase in Covid-19 cases this summer however it’s not expected to be as serious as previous years. NBC News’ medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel breaks down how much of an increase is expected and whether this variant of Covid-19 is harder to transmit.May 22, 2024

