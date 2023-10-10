IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    'Words can not describe': Mother speaks out on missing daughter after Israel festival

    08:59

  • How Israel's iron dome defense system works

    02:24

  • Daughter concerned her father was captured in Gaza by Hamas

    05:05

  • Friend shares story of missing mother allegedly taken by Hamas militants

    08:19

  • Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices

    01:42

  • Officials: U.S. military presence near Israel a blunt message to Iran and Hezbollah

    04:03

  • Videos show timeline of Hamas attack at Israeli music festival

    02:45

  • 'Banned wagon' tours Southern U.S. handing out restricted books

    04:12

  • Man with handgun arrested at Wisconsin Capitol returns with assault rifle

    03:01

  • A deeper look into biohacking and why it's so expensive

    06:07

  • Former Santos campaign treasurer pleads guilty in federal case

    01:52

  • Greenland women seek compensation over involuntary IUDs from Denmark

    01:55

  • New Hampshire plans to hold first Democratic primary in defiance of party wishes

    03:51

  • More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers walk off job in 3-day strike

    03:17

  • Sen. Booker: America deserves a House that can function

    02:52

  • Self-driving Chinese car companies spark controversy in U.S.

    03:47

  • The rise and fall of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried ahead of trial on fraud charges

    04:30

  • Explainer: Breaking down civil, criminal cases against Trump

    03:37

  • French officials fight a bedbug invasion ahead of the Paris Olympics

    03:40

NBC News NOW

Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media

04:07

A research group uncovered dozens of accounts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that were spreading coordinated disinformation on the Israel-Hamas war. X as well as other social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook have cut back on many of their patrolling teams that are supposed to keep content reliable.Oct. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    'Words can not describe': Mother speaks out on missing daughter after Israel festival

    08:59

  • How Israel's iron dome defense system works

    02:24

  • Daughter concerned her father was captured in Gaza by Hamas

    05:05

  • Friend shares story of missing mother allegedly taken by Hamas militants

    08:19

  • Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices

    01:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All