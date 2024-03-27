IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Disney and DeSantis allies reach settlement in special district fight
March 27, 202401:49
Disney and DeSantis allies reach settlement in special district fight

01:49

Disney and allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over control of a special district in the state. The litigation began after DeSantis' attempted takeover of the district after the company voiced opposition to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.March 27, 2024

