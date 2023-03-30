IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Disney civil rights film temporarily banned in Florida school

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin school district bans Miley Cyrus song from spring concert

    03:40

  • How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs

    04:57

  • Teachers write letters of gratitude to students who inspire them

    03:10

  • LAUSD and school workers union reach agreement 

    00:30

  • ‘Drag and Donuts’ event canceled at Florida school after pushback from parents

    01:54

  • Los Angeles school strike ends, but no deal announced

    01:21

  • West Texas A&M students protest drag show cancellation

    02:30

  • L.A. schools close over employee strike

    00:22

  • How social media is impacting mental health among teens

    05:11

  • Los Angeles school district workers to strike for three days

    01:00

  • Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools

    01:42

  • Mom leads protest against racism at California elementary school

    01:31

  • The number of teachers who are quitting hits new high

    02:33

  • Influencer 101: Schools are now teaching students how to go viral

    03:41

  • Michigan school staff uplift students through letters

    03:13

  • Can ChatGPT fool a high school teacher? We put one to the test

    09:58

  • The inspiring story behind Cambridge University’s youngest Black professor

    04:10

  • College students turn to influencing as new side hustle

    04:03

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s student debt relief plan

    02:43

NBC News NOW

Disney civil rights film temporarily banned in Florida school

03:22

A Florida elementary school temporarily pulled a civil rights film by Disney that follows the story of Ruby Bridges, who faced discrimination in her school 62 years ago. NBC’s Valerie Castro has the latest on the growing outrage as the classroom controversy continues within the state. March 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Disney civil rights film temporarily banned in Florida school

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin school district bans Miley Cyrus song from spring concert

    03:40

  • How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs

    04:57

  • Teachers write letters of gratitude to students who inspire them

    03:10

  • LAUSD and school workers union reach agreement 

    00:30

  • ‘Drag and Donuts’ event canceled at Florida school after pushback from parents

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All