    Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney employees walked out of work in protest over the corporation’s response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports on the differences in the protests between California and Florida.March 23, 2022

