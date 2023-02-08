IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria

    01:49

  • Woman charged with threatening St. Louis family with racist rants and breaking into home

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Disney laying off 7,000 workers as part of restructuring plan

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Bomb threat cleared in courthouse for Murdaugh trial

    02:59

  • Doorbell camera appears to show woman harassing St. Louis family

    02:22

  • Missouri considers bill similar to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

    02:07

  • Documents show former Memphis officer took photo of Tyre Nichols' beaten body

    03:16

  • Bomb threat forces courthouse to evacuate during Murdaugh trial

    02:33

  • Hammer-wielding woman's racist rants terrorize St. Louis family

    02:15

  • Milwaukee mourns officer killed in the line of duty

    01:41

  • Joe Biden voters evaluate his presidency two years in

    02:26

  • Trans-rights group protests inside Oklahoma Capitol

    01:46

  • Arrests made in 1975 Indiana cold case murder

    01:54

  • Trial of men accused in murder of rapper XXXTentacion begins

    02:14

  • Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address

    07:31

  • How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

    04:04

  • Florida man connected to mass shooting killed after police chase

    01:38

  • Navy releases new images of Chinese spy balloon recovery off East Coast

    03:25

  • Lawmaker reportedly overhears Romney tell Santos he doesn't belong in Congress

    02:20

  • Four male Black teachers inspire students on more than academics

    01:45

NBC News NOW

Disney laying off 7,000 workers as part of restructuring plan

00:30

Disney says it will cut 7,000 employees from its workforce as a part of the company’s broader cost-saving measure that includes a complete restructuring of the business. Feb. 8, 2023

  • Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria

    01:49

  • Woman charged with threatening St. Louis family with racist rants and breaking into home

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Disney laying off 7,000 workers as part of restructuring plan

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Bomb threat cleared in courthouse for Murdaugh trial

    02:59

  • Doorbell camera appears to show woman harassing St. Louis family

    02:22

  • Missouri considers bill similar to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

    02:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All