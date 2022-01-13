IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Disney musical ‘Encanto’ thrives on TikTok after theatrical release

03:02

The new Disney animated musical “Encanto” has taken off on TikTok with more than 7 billion views on the social media platform. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt breaks down why the film has become so popular and relatable among TikTok users.Jan. 13, 2022

