Disney musical ‘Encanto’ thrives on TikTok after theatrical release
03:02
Share this -
copied
The new Disney animated musical “Encanto” has taken off on TikTok with more than 7 billion views on the social media platform. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt breaks down why the film has become so popular and relatable among TikTok users.Jan. 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn opens up about skiing career and retirement
03:39
Breaking down the cost of extreme weather events caused by climate change
05:00
Connecticut teachers call for safer Covid measures in schools amid omicron surge
04:56
Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation
02:57
Biden to address Covid surge as U.S. reports more than one million cases per day
03:45
Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery