    Biden addresses age criticism after launching reelection bid

    00:56

  • Chief Justice Roberts declines to testify in Supreme Court ethics hearing

    01:30

  • House Republicans to vote on plan to raise debt ceiling

    03:06

  • Biden urges voters to ‘finish this job’ in 2024 re-election announcement

    04:33

  • ‘Tennessee Three’ fight for stronger gun laws at White House

    01:16

  • Biden expected to announce 2024 run as soon as tomorrow, sources say

    01:50

  • Biden honors 'Teachers of the Year' at the White House

    01:35

  • Biden to choose Julie Chavez Rodriguez as his 2024 campaign manager

    00:48

  • What’s next for mifepristone following Supreme Court ruling?

    05:13

  • Supreme Court rules on abortion pill access

    03:17

  • White House issues statement on Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling

    01:19

  • Supreme Court rules on mifepristone, abortion pill remains available for now

    03:27

  • House Republicans pass bill banning transgender girls from female athletics

    04:21

  • Sen. Durbin invites Justice Roberts to testify in Supreme Court ethics hearing

    03:39

  • Biden set to announce bid for reelection next week

    00:58

  • Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling

    02:39

  • McCarthy unveils Republican plan to raise debt ceiling

    05:27

  • Senate Democrats call for ethics hearing over Justice Thomas’ alleged gifts

    04:31

  • Secret Service apprehends tiny White House intruder

    00:26

  • Sen. McConnell returns to Capitol Hill after suffering concussion

    03:04

NBC News NOW

Disney sues Florida Gov. DeSantis amid his overseas trade trip

03:59

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to deliver a high-profile address in Israel as he continues a global trade mission. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez explains how a new lawsuit from Disney may be overshadowing his visit as speculation grows about his potential run for president. April 27, 2023

