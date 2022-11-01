IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

DNA test result reveals best friends were actually sisters

02:33

After taking a 23andMe DNA test, two best friends both adopted from the Dominican Republic found out they were sisters. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how the pair found out and their recent emotional reunion with their biological father. Nov. 1, 2022

