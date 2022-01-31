DNC chair Jamie Harrison slams 'unnamed' critics over growing rift with White House officials
02:21
Democratic National Committee chair Jamie Harrison took to Twitter pushing back against critics within his own party amid a growing rift between him and White House officials. NBC News' Jonathan Allen reports on Harrison's reaction and what the White House is saying.Jan. 31, 2022
Country music's Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dies at 84
00:19
Now Playing
DNC chair Jamie Harrison slams 'unnamed' critics over growing rift with White House officials
02:21
UP NEXT
University of Nebraska changes mascot logo to avoid white supremacy ties
00:26
San Francisco set to lift some mask mandate restrictions
04:21
‘Earth Poetica’ installation turns environmental waste into art
03:46
Health experts warn Covid ‘stealth variant’ is spreading around the country