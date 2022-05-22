IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster

03:44

The FDA announced that it's authorizing a booster of the Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids ages five to eleven after cases have risen 60 percent over the last two weeks. National Medical Director Dr. Natasha Bhuyan explains how she hopes the renewed interest in vaccines will urge parents to get their children vaccinated. May 22, 2022

