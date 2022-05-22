Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster

- Now Playing
Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster03:44
- UP NEXT
Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill02:48
Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper01:57
Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war03:14
Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers03:45
YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online01:57
Preakness stakes: Predictions and picks with Steve Kornacki02:49
Book recommendations with CNBC finance correspondent Sharon Epperson04:07
Oklahoma passes strictest anti-abortion bill in U.S., awaits Governor Stitt's signature03:16
Justice Dept. announces new initiatives aimed at stopping hate crimes02:13
Drunk driving prevention technology coming soon to newly-built vehicles04:18
Federal judge extends ban for third time on Kentucky’s new abortion law02:38
Biden hails technological collaboration with South Korea during Samsung tour01:46
House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico01:20
Georgia voters face final day of early voting as Kemp maintains strong lead over Purdue04:49
Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package02:37
Oklahoma one step closer to banning abortions at conception01:00
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment02:12
Florida police announce charges for biker and deputy after taser likely set man on fire02:54
Johnny Depp's past in question on day 19 of $50 million defamation trial03:33
- Now Playing
Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster03:44
- UP NEXT
Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill02:48
Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper01:57
Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war03:14
Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers03:45
YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online01:57
Play All