NBC News NOW

Doctors sue American Physicians Partners alleging firm pressed them to work while sick

05:03

A lawsuit was filed in Houston against the private equity-backed medicine staffing provider American Physician Partners, alleging that doctors were encouraged not to test for Covid-19 and still come to work while sick or having symptoms. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez spoke to one of the employees now suing APP. June 27, 2022

Best of NBC News

