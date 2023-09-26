IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Doctors test experimental treatment to combat seizures in epilepsy patients

Doctors test experimental treatment to combat seizures in epilepsy patients

Doctors are testing a promising experimental treatment using stem cells to combat seizures in patients with epilepsy. NBC News’ Dr. Akshay Syal spoke with a trial patient about her experience.  Sept. 26, 2023

    Doctors test experimental treatment to combat seizures in epilepsy patients

