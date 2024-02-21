IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 12
Feb. 21, 2024
NBC News NOW

NBC's Vicky Nguyen sat down with a 16-year-old girl to discuss her weight-loss journey with Wegovy, an FDA approved weight loss drug for kids as young as 12 years old. The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends weight loss drugs as an option to treat obesity in children, which is at 22% in ages 12 to 19. Feb. 21, 2024

