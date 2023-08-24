IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Doctors warn against TikTok trend of parents cracking an egg on their kids’ head

02:46

A new TikTok trend where parents trick their kids into helping them in the kitchen only to smash an egg on their child’s head is going viral, but doctors are warning that the prank could come with some unintended consequences. Aug. 24, 2023

