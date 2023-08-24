Doctors warn against TikTok trend of parents cracking an egg on their kids’ head

New York City and state face off in ongoing migrant crisis03:53
- Now Playing
Doctors warn against TikTok trend of parents cracking an egg on their kids’ head02:46
- UP NEXT
How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?03:37
Trump expected to surrender to an Atlanta jail03:37
GOP presidential hopefuls spar in first 2024 debate08:26
How political rhetoric has reshaped the meaning of ‘woke’03:57
Guy Nattiv on his new film ‘Golda’ focusing on Israel’s first female prime minister05:23
Trump expected to surrender in Georgia election interference case on Thursday08:08
What to expect from the first 2024 GOP debate02:55
New museum opens showcasing silent films made with Black casts02:47
Trump to surrender for alleged 2020 Georgia election interference04:06
Maui resident 'remains hopeful' after Biden's visit04:18
Biden vows to do ‘everything possible’ to help with Maui’s recovery04:27
850 people believed to be missing in Maui wildfires04:22
California store owner shot and killed over pride flag00:33
Palm Springs mayor urges residents to stay home after Tropical Storm Hilary02:37
Meet the amazing animals of the Iowa State Fair including a 3,060-pound ‘super bull’02:54
Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea03:28
Maui restaurant owner provides short-term housing for wildfire victims03:18
How Maui’s surf community is helping wildfire victims03:58
New York City and state face off in ongoing migrant crisis03:53
- Now Playing
Doctors warn against TikTok trend of parents cracking an egg on their kids’ head02:46
- UP NEXT
How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?03:37
Trump expected to surrender to an Atlanta jail03:37
GOP presidential hopefuls spar in first 2024 debate08:26
How political rhetoric has reshaped the meaning of ‘woke’03:57
Play All